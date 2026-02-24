First Women’s ODI Scoreboard : IND vs AUS

Brisbane, Feb 24 (PTI) Scoreboard of the opening women's ODI between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

India Women Innings: Pratika Rawal lbw b Megan Schutt 0 Smriti Mandhana c Alana King b Tahlia McGrath 58 Shafali Verma c and b Darcie Brown 4 Jemimah Rodrigues c Beth Mooney b Ashleigh Gardner 8 Harmanpreet Kaur c Georgia Voll b Ashleigh Gardner 53 Deepti Sharma c Sophie Molineux b Alana King 2 Richa Ghosh c Georgia Voll b Sophie Molineux 23 Kashvee Gautam run out (Ashleigh Gardner) 43 Kranti Gaud c Sophie Molineux b Ashleigh Gardner 2 Shree Charani c Georgia Voll b Megan Schutt 2 Renuka Singh Thakur not out 0 Extras: (B-6, LB-1, W-12) 19 Total: (All out, 48.3 Overs) 214 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 25-2, 52-3, 100-4, 103-5, 140-6, 193-7, 196-8, 203-9, 214-10.

Bowler: Megan Schutt 9-1-42-2, Darcie Brown 5-0-24-1, Annabel Sutherland 8.3-1-32-0, Ashleigh Gardner 7-0-33-3, Alana King 10-0-43-1, Tahlia McGrath 4-0-16-1, Sophie Molineux 5-1-17-1.

Australia Women Innings: Alyssa Healy c Jemimah Rodrigues b Kranti Gaud 50 Phoebe Litchfield st Richa Ghosh b Shree Charani 32 Georgia Voll c Smriti Mandhana b Shree Charani 0 Beth Mooney c Smriti Mandhana b Deepti Sharma 76 Annabel Sutherland not out 48 Ashleigh Gardner not out 5 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-3) 6 Total: (For 4 wkts, 38.2 Overs) 217 Fall of Wickets: 55-1, 55-2, 119-3, 204-4.

Bowler: Renuka Singh Thakur 6-1-35-0, Kranti Gaud 6-0-32-1, Kashvee Gautam 5-0-32-0, Shree Charani 9-0-41-2, Deepti Sharma 7.2-0-49-1, Shafali Verma 5-0-25-0.