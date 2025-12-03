Fit-again Gill to play T20I series against SA

Raipur, Dec 3 (PTI) Shubman Gill will play in the T20 International series against South Africa as vice-captain after recovering from a neck injury that kept him out of the ongoing ODI rubber, a BCCI source said on Wednesday.

Gill, who is India's Test and ODI skipper, sustained the injury during the opening Test against the Proteas in Kolkata. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test and the ODI series that followed.

The squad for the T20 series beginning December 9 in Cuttack will be announced later in the day.