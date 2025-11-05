New Delhi: Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Wednesday made a much-anticipated return to India's Test squad for the upcoming two-match home series against South Africa, marking his comeback to international cricket after recovering from a foot fracture.

Pant had sustained the fracture during the fourth Test against England in Manchester in July and was forced out of the following series against the West Indies.

The 26-year-old impact batter recently captained India A to win over South Africa A in a four-day game in Bengaluru, scoring 90 in the second innings in a chase of 275.

He replaced N Jagadeesan in the 15-man squad led by Shubhman Gill.

Also earning a recall to Test fold was Bengal pacer Akash Deep after recovering from a shoulder injury. He recently made a comeback to comptitive cricket by playing in Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy.

He is also part of India A squad that will take on South Africa A in second four-day game, starting Thursday in Bengaluru.

India's pace attack features Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, while the spin department will once again rely on veteran Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar.

The first Test will be played in Kolkata from November 14, followed by the second in Guwahati from November 22.

India's Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep.