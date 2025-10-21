New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was on Tuesday appointed captain of the national A side for a red-ball series against South Africa A after fully recovering from a foot fracture sustained during the tour of England.

Pant had injured his foot while batting in the fourth Test at Manchester in July and subsequently was not part of the Asia Cup squad and more recently the two-Test home series against the West Indies.

The selectors named him in the India A squad for both the games, to be held in Bengaluru from October 30, ahead of the home Test series against South Africa beginning November 14.

Some other prominent names that will feature during the course of the two four-day games include Sai Sudharsan, who has been named vice-captain, Devdutt Padikkal, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and pacer Mohammed Siraj among others.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagdeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.

India A squad for the 2nd four-day match: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.