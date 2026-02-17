Fit-again Pratika added to Indian squad for Oz ODI series

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Having recuperated from an ankle injury, batter Pratika Rawal was on Tuesday added to India's women's cricket squad for a three-match ODI series against Australia beginning February 24 in Brisbane.

Rawal picked up the injury during the World Cup last year while fielding during a game against Bangladesh. She was replaced by Shafali Verma in the tournament that India went on to win for the first time.

"The Women’s Selection Committee has added Pratika Rawal to India's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia women, which is part of the ongoing multi-format tour of Australia," read a statement from the BCCI.

"Pratika has completed her rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence and has fully recovered from her ankle injury sustained in October during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025," it added.

After the opening game in Brisbane, the other two ODIs of the series will be held in Hobart on February 27 and March 1.

The 25-year-old is already a part of the Test squad for the one-off game from March 6 in Perth.

India's updated squad: =========== Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal.