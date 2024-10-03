FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run to culminate with Unity Run on Oct 31

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The nationwide 'FIT India Swachhta Freedom Run', that was flagged off to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary here, will culminate with a Unity Run on October 31 to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

The fifth edition of the run was launched by Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, where she emphasised on the importance of cleanliness and a healthy lifestyle, inspired by his teachings.

"As we are celebrating Gandhiji today we must also follow his teachings and take his legacy forward," Chaturvedi said, addressing more than 500 children from various schools of Delhi on Wednesday.

Following the launch, a plog run was flagged off, where students jogged while collecting litter, promoting the "Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat" initiative.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India participated in the cleanliness drive, and saplings were planted at the stadium.

The cleaning staff were also felicitated for their contributions to the 'Swachh Bharat Mission'.

Since its inception in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FIT India Freedom Run claims to have grown significantly to promote fitness and cleanliness across the nation.