Five in joint lead on opening day of National U-9 Open & Girls Chess Championship

Pune, Dec 27 (PTI) A total of five players, including Maharashtra's Advik Agarwal, shared the lead on the opening day of the 37th National U-9 Open & Girls Chess Championship here on Friday.

Advik made 44 moves in the Open category while deploying the Italian method to register a win against Imadabattini Joel of Telangana.

The competition is being organised by the Maharashtra Chess Association under the auspices of international chess federation (FIDE) and All India Chess Federation (AICF) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.

Results (second round): Girls: Divi, Bijesh (2pts) bt Sathvika, S (1pts); Niyola, Pinto (1pts) lost to Tvesha Jain (2pts); Anaya, Sharma (2pts) bt Avantika Priyesh (1pts); Vonti Sri Guruvarshini (1.5pts) drew with Vihana Kothari (1ts); Kiyanna, Parihaar (2pts) bt Krutika, Aggarwal (1pts); Karthik Uthaara (2pts) bt Aashvi Agarwal (1pts); Avani Sawaikar (1pts) lost to Anointah A (2pts); Radhya Malhotra (2pts) bt Abhishikta Shikre (1pts); Mishika Kapadia (1pts) lost to Hariprana B (2pts); Aarini, Singh (2pts) bt Aditi Sunkara (1pts); Yakshini P (2pts) bt Alankrita, Sharma (1pts); Avyukta Nayyar (1.5pts) drew with Saanvika BV (1.5pts).

Open: Advik Agrawal (2pts) bt Imadabattini Joel (1pts); Priyansh Jariwala (1pts) lost to Sattwik, Swain (2pts); Divith Reddy Adulla (2pts) bt Vihan Pandey (1pts); Agraarth Mishra (1pts) lost to Nidhish, Shyamal (2pts); Aarit Kapil (2pts) bt Rudra Roy (1pts); Hitansh Gohil (1.5pts) drew with Lishanth B (1.5pts); Oishik Mondal (2pts) bt Jayapriyan Prakash (1pts); Vivan Gupta (1pts) lost to Mani Sarbartho (2pts); Saransh Goel (1pts) lost to Krithik Muthukumar (2pts); Kavish Palaniappan K (2pts) bt Shanmukha Annambhotla (1pts); Maulesh Konar (1pts) lost to Muhammad Ibrahim (2pts); Sragvidha S (2pts) bt Timmaraju, Venkata Sathvik (1pts); Vihaan V (1pts) lost to Sidhant Rana (2pts); Aadwik Krishna (2pts) bt Satya Tripathy (1pts).