Five Indian freestyle wrestlers eliminated from Asian Championship

Amman (Jordan), Mar 29 (PTI) India's men's freestyle wrestlers endured a tough day in the field as all five in action on Saturday bowed out of the Asian Championships after tame defeats, here.

In the 65kg, Sujeet Kalkal was off to a flying start, beating Palestinian Abdullah Assaf by technical superiority but could not breach the defence of Japanese Kaisei Tanabe.

Sujeet had a chance to bounce back to medal contention via repechage route as Tanabe had made the title clash but the Indian did not take the mat due to an injury.

Vishal Kaliraman's fate was in the hands of his vanquisher Tulga Tumur Ochir from Mongolia. Vishal lost his opening bout 0-8 to 2022 Asian Games gold medallist.

Ochir faced Tajikistan's Viktor Rassadin in the 65kg semifinal but lost, ensuring Vishal's exit.

Competing in the 57kg category in the absence of Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat, Chirag could not score even a single point, losing his bout by technical superiority to Almaz Smanbekov.

The Kyrgyzstan wrestler then lost his quarterfinal, shutting the repechage door on the Indian.

In the 79kg, Chandermohan bowed out after suffering a defeat by fall against Tajikistan's Magomet Evloev, who later lost his semifinal.

Indian Greco Roman wrestlers grabbed two medals as out of 10 women wrestlers six returned with medals, including Manisha Bhanwala's gold in 62kg and Reetika Hooda's silver in 76kg.

Sunday is the final day of the competition and the remaining five men's freestyle wrestlers will look to ensure that India's outing does not end without a medal.

India's hopes will ride on 2019 World Championship silver medallist Deepak Punia, who is competing in the 92kg category.