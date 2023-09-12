Five junior shooters' participation in Asian C'ships subject to clearance from NRAI disciplinary panel

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a 36-member strong junior contingent for the upcoming Asian Championships in South Korea, but the names of five shooters are subject to "approval by the disciplinary committee" of the federation.

"Disciplinary issues" had marred the Indian shooting team's campaign during the Junior Worlds in Changwon, South Korea two months back, which had resulted in the federation delaying the selection of the junior squad for the Asian Championships as it awaited clearance from its disciplinary committee.

The NRAI usually announces the junior contingent for major international competitions along with the senior squad and many shooters became anxious when only the senior contingent was announced on September 2.

PTI is in possession of the list where the participation of a male shooter in 50m rifle 3-positions, one in 10m air pistol, two in 25m rapid-fire pistol and a junior woman shooter in 25m sports pistol will be subject to them getting clearance from the disciplinary committee headed by NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo.

The premier Asian competition will be held in Changwon, South Korea from October 22 to November 2.

Indian juniors had returned home with 17 medals -- six gold, six silver and five bronze -- from the ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon in July but there were reports of several "code of conduct violations" during their stay at the team hotel.

A source had told PTI that the hotel had also sent video footage of the "violations" and had also written to the NRAI that they won't do bookings for the Indian contingent during the Asian Championships.

The disciplinary committee was formed after a pistol coach submitted the report to the NRAI.

A source said that the NRAI had held a virtual disciplinary committee hearing on September 8, where "12 shooters who had been served notices were questioned".

The source had also said that "more serious violations" had taken place in the shogun squad, which were not reported by the national shotgun coach.

None of the shotgun shooters, male or female, figures in the list, whose clearance is subject to the federation's disciplinary committee nod.