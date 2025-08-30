Five players fined for code of conduct breach in DPL

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Five cricketers, including India player Nitish Rana, were on Saturday fined between 30 and 100 percent of their match fees for code of conduct breach in the Delhi Premier League match between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions here.

On Friday, West Delhi Lions skipper Nitish Rana's blistering century propelled West Delhi Lions into Qualifier 2 of the DPL as they outclassed South Delhi Superstarz by seven wickets in the Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

West Delhi Lions' Krish Yadav has got the maximum punishment, being fined 100 per cent of his match fee for a code of conduct violation relating to audible obscenity during the match.

"Krish Yadav has been fined 100 percent of the match fees for a Code of Conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 2) for the use of audible obscenity during a match following an abuse from the opposing team player and pointing the bat towards the player," said a DPL statement.

"Digvesh Rathi (South Delhi Superstarz) has been fined 80 percent of the match fees for a code of conduct breach under Article 2.2 (Level 2) for the conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

"Nitish Rana (West Delhi Lions) has been fined 50 per cent of the match fees for a code of conduct breach under Article 2.6 (Level 1) - Using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match.

"Aman Bharti (South Delhi Superstarz) has been fined 30 per cent of the match fees for a code of conduct breach under Article 2.3 (Level 1) for the use of audible obscenity during a Match," the release added.

South Delhi Superstarz's Sumit Mathur has also been fined 50 per cent of the match fees "for a code of conduct breach under Article 2.5 (Level 1) - Using language, actions or gesture which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player." Batting first, South Delhi Superstarz posted 201 for five in 20 overs. West Delhi Lionz were 118 when Krish Yadav’s wicket sparked the confrontation that briefly halted play.

Yadav attempted to hit Aman Bharti for a six over long-off but was caught by Anmol Sharma near the boundary. What followed was a furious exchange, with players from both sides pushing and shoving as tempers flared.

South Delhi’s Sumit Mathur, bowler Bharti and batter Yadav were at the centre of the scuffle before umpires and teammates intervened to restore order.

There was another altercation which involved Digvesh Rathi and Nitish Rana.

The incident began when Rathi, midway through his delivery stride, stopped his bowling action as Rana shaped up for a sweep.

Unimpressed, Rana responded by walking away from the crease in the very next ball and taunting Rathi, saying, “Chal dalta reh chal (Keep bowling).” Rana then reverse-swept Rathi for a six and followed it up with the bowler’s trademark “notebook” celebration, which led to a heated exchange of words. Angered, Rana advanced aggressively towards Rathi before South Delhi players intervened to separate the two.

West Delhi Lions will face East Delhi Riders on Saturday. The winner of that contest will earn a ticket to the grand finale against Central Delhi Kings. PTI AM ATK AM ATK