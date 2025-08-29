Five-star Simarjeet takes Central Delhi Kings to DPL final

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Speedster Simarjeet Singh was literally unplayable with figures of 5 for 23 as Central Delhi Kings sailed into DPL 2025 final with an easy six-wicket victory over East Delhi Riders here on Friday.

In a rain-curtailed 15-overs-a-side contest at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Simarjeet was the guiding force behind Riders' paltry total of 90 in 14.3 overs.

In reply, Kings were reduced to 24 for 3 at one stage but skipper Jonty Sidhu (26 off 15 balls) and Aditya Bhandari (33 not out off 19 balls) ensured a smooth passage into the summit round with a 53-run stand.

Earlier, the Kings' bowlers set the tone with a fiery display that dismantled the Riders' batting lineup.

Simarjeet struck twice in his very first over to remove Hardik Sharma and Arpit Rana, leaving the Riders rattled.

His new-ball partner Money Grewal piled on the pressure, dismissing Vaibhav Baisla to reduce the opposition to a precarious 6/3 inside three overs.

Skipper Anuj Rawat and Sujal Singh attempted to mount a fightback, stitching together a 52-run stand that briefly lifted hopes for the Riders.

Rawat, however, fell for 23 off 26, caught by Aaryavir Sehwag off Simarjeet, who continued to wreak havoc.

Sujal played a spirited hand of 39 off 25, but with wickets tumbling around him, he too perished to Grewal, who finished with superb figures of 2/7 in 3 overs, including two maidens. PTI KHS KHS APA APA