Five-wicket burst from Aayush secures Purani Dilli 6's win over North Delhi Strikers

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Pacer Aayush Thakur's five-wicket haul powered Purani Dilli 6 to a 20-run win over North Delhi Strikers at the Delhi Premier League here.

Aayush (5/27) wreaked havoc, blowing away Purani Dilli 6's top order as NDS were restricted for 172/7 in their chase of 193.

Aayush struck in his first over dismissing opener Sarthak Ranjan for a duck.

He returned to get rid of Yash Dabas in the third over followed by Kshitiz Sharma in the fifth over.

Opener Vaibhav Kandpal (57) and Yajas Sharma (41) stitched a 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket and looked on course to chase the target but the latter was run out.

Kandpal along with Vaibhav Rawal then took on the responsibility of chasing the target.

The duo started finding boundaries at regular intervals keeping the run rate in their control.

However, Purani Dilli 6 got back in the game as Rawal was run out at a crucial time leaving NDS needing 58 runs off 32 balls.

But Aayush swung into action get the key wicket of Kandpal.

Aayush completed his five-wicket haul, dismissing Pranshu for a duck.

Earlier, Purani Dilli 6 captain Arpit Rana (42) and Sanat Sangwan (47) put up a 94-run opening stand.

With Rana back in the pavilion, Sangwan was next to take the long walk back as he was dismissed by Manan Bhardwaj.

Arnav Bugga (39) and Lalit Yadav (9) stitched a 38-run partnership before Mayank Gusain blazed away to 40 off just 12 balls with the help of one boundary and five sixes to provide the final flourish. PTI APA TAP