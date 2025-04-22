Five women chess players including IM Vantika selected for Rs 1 crore fellowship grant

Hyderabad, Apr 22 (PTI) International Master Vantika Agarwal and four other upcoming chess players were on Tuesday selected for a Rs one crore fellowship grant by 64 Squares -- a joint initiative of multiple organizations -- that aims to promote the stature of women's game in India. 64 Squares is a joint initiative of Hyderabad-based Pravaha Foundation and Chess Startup MGD1.

The initiative will back five players, including IM Vantika, WFM Shubhi Gupta, WFM Charvi Anilkumar, as well as emerging talents WIM Sarayu Velpula and WIM Sahithi Varshini.

Through the initiative players' training, tournament participation, and exposure expenses will be covered for a year.

Among the early beneficiaries was Arjuna Awardee Vantika, who was selected for support in 2023 also.

Since then, she has earned the title of International Master and brought home multiple accolades for the country, including team and individual golds at the 2024 Chess Olympiad.

As she now sets her sights on achieving the prestigious Grandmaster title, Vantika has been selected again for support.