Flawless Ridhima wins fourth leg of Hero WPGT by a big six-shot margin

Pune, Feb 19 (PTI) Ridhima Dilawari produced a superb bogey-free three-under 68 to win the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Poona Club Golf Course here on Thursday.

This was Ridhima’s second win in four starts this season, and she was also runner-up once. It helped her consolidate her position at the top of the Hero Order of Merit.

Ridhima carded 68 and totalled 3-under 208 for three days and finished six shots clear of Vani Kapoor (75), who was 3-over 214. Amateur Anuradha Chaudhuri (69) was tied second with Vani, while Tvesa Malik (76) slipped from tied lead to fourth at 215.

Ridhima started very steady with four pars, even as Vani had a bogey-double bogey-bogey start and Tvesa double bogeyed the second and bogeyed the third. That set Ridhima on her own course to victory and she never looked back.

Birdies on the fifth and the ninth with pars in between saw Ridhima turn in 2-under and on the back nine she birdied 12th and parred the rest. Her 68 was by far the best card of the day and it was her second such score this week.

Sneha Singh (77), Neha Tripathi (72), Nayanika Sanga (68) and Jahanvi Bakshi (69) were tied for fifth place.

Amateur Lavanya Gupta (73) was sole ninth, while three players, Jasmine Shekar (73), Lavanya Jadon (72) and Vidhatri Urs (72) were tied tenth.

Seasoned Amandeep Drall (71) was tied 13th alongside Ananya Garg (71).

Ridhima’s earnings so far are Rs. 7,24,667 with Vania distant second at Rs.4,66,000 and Tvesawith Rs.3,70,000 is third. PTI Cor ATK