FMSCI honours 170 drivers in its annual awards ceremony

Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) on Saturday presented awards to 170 drivers across 17 disciplines, and along with them honoured volunteers and officials, a first in its annual felicitation ceremony.

The volunteers and officials were awarded for the smooth and flawless conduct of all the events.

“The volunteers and officials are one among the five connecting pillars of motor sports and they deserve all the accolades,” FMSCI President Arindam Ghosh said during the function here.

“The others are participants, officials, corporates and media. If all the five are inter-connected in a proper manner, motor sports will grow by leaps and bounds,” Ghosh added.

He also spoke about the substantial enhanced bidding for events, a sign of the growing popularity of motor sports in India.

The officials and volunteers who were honoured on the day among others included: Manoj P Dalal (Race Director), Subash H (Marshal), Gowthaman (Marshal), Dr. Paramesh Kumar (Doctor) and Shrirang Machhe (Competitor’s Relation Officer). Coimbatore Auto Sports Club bagged the award for the Best Marshal Team.

Diana Pundole was one of the star attractions of the award ceremony as she had become the first Indian woman to win a National Championship in the history of Indian motor sports where female racing drivers compete on equal footing with male drivers.

She won the National title in the MMSC FMSCI Championship last year in the saloon cars class.

The FMSCI also honoured three drivers for their ‘Outstanding Performances’ in international events and they were: Aishwarya Pissay, Sarthak Chavan and Sanjay Takale. PTI UNG ATK