FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 to begin in Chennai

Chennai, May 27 (PTI) The FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 (2Wh) is set to kick-off here on June 1.

Spanning six rounds across the country, the multi-city two-wheeler rally will be held in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Goa with the final slated to be held in Pune in December.

The marquee competition will be held at the Madras International Circuit here on June 1 and 2, while Round 2 will be hosted by Bengaluru from July 20-21.

The action then moves to Chandigarh (North Zone) for Round 3 (October 5-6), followed by East Zone Round 4 in Guwahati (November 23-24) and West Zone Round 5 in Goa (December 7-8).

The top five riders from each qualifier will feature in the final from December 15-16.