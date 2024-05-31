FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship set to get underway in Chennai

Chennai, May 31 (PTI) The opening leg of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 is set to happen at the Madras International Circuit here this weekend, June 1-2.

The first of the six-round series will also include new categories, like the Veterans' Class and Team and Manufacturers Trophy, sweetening the event's inclusivity and vibrancy.

Chennai will serve as the first of the two South Zone qualifiers, with more than 75 entries expected across 12 classes.

The top five riders from each zone will enter the final round, culminating on December 15-16 in Pune.

Former SJOBA Rally champion Suhail Ahmed expressed his excitement ahead of the race, and said, “The FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 is an incredible opportunity for riders to test their skills against the best in the country.

"The addition of novice training sessions and the Veterans’ Class shows the commitment to inclusivity, growing the sport, and nurturing talent at all levels. I am thrilled to compete and look forward to an exhilarating season.” Former National Road Racing and Sprint Rally champion Rehana Reya echoed Ahmed's views and noted, “As a participant in the Ladies Class, I’m excited about the new features and opportunities this year’s championship brings. The inclusion of a Team and Manufacturers Trophy adds another layer of excitement.

"It's encouraging to see how the championship is evolving to support riders of all skill levels. I can't wait to hit the track and give it my all." Racing categories: Group A: Up to 550cc (Open Class) Group A: Up to 550cc (Privateer Class) Group B: 131cc up to 165cc Group B: 166cc up to 260cc Group B: 261cc up to 400cc Group B: Bullet Class Group B: Scooter up to 210cc Group B: Ladies Class Group B: Veterans' Class Group D: Up to 260cc Group D: 261cc up to 450cc Group B: Up to 260cc (Local Class)