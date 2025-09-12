Focus firmly on match, India-Pakistan clash will be interesting: Kotak

Dubai, Sep 12 (PTI) India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Friday said the team's focus has solely been on cricket since the BCCI "aligned itself" with the government's decision to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, brushing aside the noise around the politically charged contest.

The traditional rivals will face off here on Sunday in what will be the first match between the two sides since the escalation of the border conflict in May when India launched strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan after 26 tourists were killed in a dastardly attack in Pahalgam.

"Once BCCI said they are aligned with government's decision, our focus was always on the match. It's India versus Pakistan, and it will be an interesting game," Kotak told mediapersons on the sidelines of India's training session at the ICC Academy ground.

"India versus Pakistan is always a competitive game," he added.

Asked whether the cricketers can truly remain unaffected by the geopolitical tensions that followed the terror attack in Kashmir, Kotak simply said, "Players are focused on the ground and nothing else is on their minds." Calls for boycotting cricketing ties with Pakistan grew louder since the attack in Kashmir, after which India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on terrorist bases in the neighbouring country.

As per a new policy announced by the government recently, India will not engage in any bilateral sporting contest with Pakistan but will continue to face the neighbours in multilateral tournaments such as the ongoing Asia Cup cricket tournament or events organised by the ICC.

However, the spotlight has now shifted firmly to the marquee Asia Cup clash.

Both sides have had contrasting preparations, with India backing the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav in the shortest format, even as Pakistan entered the tournament under scrutiny for leaving out senior pros Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in a bid to rejig their T20 set-up.