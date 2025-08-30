Focused on securing World Cup spot: Salima Tete as India leave for Women's Asia Cup

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) Skipper Salima Tete said the Indian women's hockey team is determined to "secure a spot at next year's World Cup" as the side departed for Hangzhou, China on Saturday to compete in the Women's Asia Cup.

The 20-member team will have to win the tournament to secure India's spot for the next year's World Cup.

"This tournament is a really good opportunity for us to secure our spot for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup next year, and we are focusing on that," Salima said in a release.

"Our first priority at present is to top our Pool and reach the Super Fours. From there, we will take each game as it comes and make our way towards the trophy." India has been drawn in Pool B and is scheduled to face Japan, Thailand, and Singapore in the group stage.

They will kick off their campaign against Thailand on September 5, followed by a clash against Japan on September 6, and will then play their final pool-stage match against Singapore on September 8.

India has won the Women's Asia Cup twice, first in 2004 and again in 2017. In the last edition of the event, India finished third in the tournament.