Fog stops play in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, Oct 22 (PTI) In a rare occurrence, dense fog interrupted the World Cup match between India and New Zealand during the home team's chase here on Sunday.

Chasing New Zealand's 273, India were 100 for two in 15.4 overs when sudden fog descended at the ground, resulting in poor visibility and forcing the umpires to stop the match for a brief period.

The players of both the teams returned to the dressing room and waited for the fog to clear up.

Virat Kohli (7 not out) and Shreyas Iyer (21 not out) were at the crease during the break with India still needing 174 runs in 34.2 overs for win.

Earlier, sent into bat,Daryl Mitchell (130 off 127 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (75 off 87 balls) rescued New Zealand after a poor start, sharing 159 runs off 152 balls for the third wicket.

Shami (5/54) was the star with the ball for India while the other pacers, Jasprit Bumrah (1/45) and Mohammed Siraj (1/45), also played their part well.

India had a rare ordinary day in the field and were guilty of dropping three catches. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was the most expensive bowler but got the important wickets of Tom Lathan and Glenn Phillips.