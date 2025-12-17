Football icon Lionel Messi visits Vantara

Jamnagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, in Gujarat’s Jamnagar before ending his GOAT India Tour.
According to sources, Messi, along with fellow football stars Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, reached Vantara on Tuesday evening at the invitation of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s family.
At Vantara, Messi took a round of the wildlife facility founded by Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, sources said.
The three football stars also offered prayers at a temple inside Vantara, they said.
During his visit, Messi observed the wildlife, including tigers, elephants and lions, and interacted with the caretakers and conservation teams, the sources added. PTI COR PJT NR