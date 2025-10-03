For ton-up Dhruv Jurel, readiness to seize opportunities is paramount

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Dhruv Jurel has already proved in his short career that India's wicket-keeping duties remains in safe hands whenever Rishabh Pant is unavailable.

But with his maiden Test century here on Friday, the youngster underlined the importance of being "one hundred per cent ready" to seize those rare opportunities.

Jurel smacked produced a 125-run knock against West Indies while putting on 206 runs with Ravindra Jadeja as India's lead swelled to 286 runs.

Jurel, who has remained the second-choice after the mercurial Pant in Test cricket, once again came good on all counts after a brilliant opening day.

"It's about the huge privilege even if you are not getting the chance (to play), you are (still getting to be) with the squad. How many get to be with the squad and how many (get to) play Test cricket?," Jurel said after the close of play.

"I am very glad that I am with the squad and if I am not playing the match, I keep working hard. I know one day I will get an opportunity and I have to be 100 per cent ready to be able to deliver," he replied when asked about getting a Test ton despite limited opportunities.

So how does Jurel, who has hardly kept a foot wrong in the longest format and has looked like someone who knows the lanes of Test cricket for many years, keeps himself ready for the challenge? “(By following my) routines and disciplines, whatever I can (do). Batting (in the nets), (training in the) gym, but I have to remain disciplined. Sometimes I am not able to do that, but I try to keep myself motivated to do more," he said.

Jurel said doing a lot of visualisation also helps him being ready for action, while he doesn't believes in milestones in a team sport.

"I do a lot of visualisation whether I am playing or not, so when I play a match, it doesn't feel anything new. I would know that I've gone through this and what the feeling is like. I visualise everything, from walking in (to the middle) to taking the stance. everything. Nothing feels different. I am always prepared whether I am playing or not," he said.

"Visualisation of scenarios, say if a left-armer is bowling then where are the fielders placed and where I can get the runs from. I try to get risk-free runs in the longer formats because I think if I keep it that way, the team will also be in a good position.

"I keep it clear to myself that there’s nothing like getting to a milestone or there is any benefit in it. You are playing to make the team win, so I play according to what that situation demands. If I have to defend for 10-15 overs, I will defend and if I have to attack I will attack," Jurel added.

The 24-year-old admitted that keeping wickets before getting to bat helps him understand the pitch. He does not read much into the prospect of playing as a specialist batter to maximise getting chances.

"It is not my decision to play me as a batter or a wicketkeeper. My one job is to make the runs," he said.

"Because you get to see the wicket. It's my habit to assess the wicket and think what shots I can play," Jurel added.

Jurel also revealed the advice he received from England great Joe Root during their Rajasthan Royals days in the Indian Premier League, underlining that it's important to keep doing same things for getting results.

"(I met him even) during the England tour. I know him since he came at Rajasthan Royals," he said.

"Whenever I feel there is something, I go to him as to what I can do with my batting and he gives simple answers on how I can play and how I can tackle situations. He says it is difficult to remain consistent, but you have to keep doing the same things everyday and you will get the results," Jurel added.

The wicketkeeper said the pitch here is getting better for batting, adding that India wanted a "healthy lead" on board.

"There are some turn from the patches (outside the crease) from the footmarks. There is not much turn. We spoke about how many runs we can add in the lead with minimal risk," he said.

"We wanted a healthy lead and we are ahead by 286 runs, let's see what the decision would be," added Jurel when asked if there was a set score India wanted to reach. PTI DDV AT AT