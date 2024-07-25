Former AICF chief Sanjay Kapoor elected FIDE India zone president

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Former All India Chess Federation (AICF) chief Sanjay Kapoor has been unanimously elected the president of FIDE India Zone, the sport's apex body in the country said on Thursday.

The announcement was made during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AICF in Ahmedabad.

Kapoor has been elected as the zone president for four years, and FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich congratulated the Indian administrator.

Kapoor's new role marks a pivotal moment for chess governance in India, entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing the game's growth and development across the globe.

Speaking on his appointment, Kapoor said, "It is an immense honour to be elected as the FIDE India Zone President. I am committed to the growth of chess in every corner of our country and ensuring that we produce Grandmasters from each and every state." "My experience with the 44th Chess Olympiad has shown me the incredible potential we have, and I am excited to work towards a bright future for chess in India and internationally," he added.

Kapoor has been at the forefront of successfully staging the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad in India. He was the AICF president when India hosted the event.

Meanwhile, On International Chess Day (July 20) last week, FIDE also launched its Guinness World Record attempt for the most games played online and over-the-board in 24 hours.

Over 109 national federations and major online chess platforms took part, with almost 350 events globally.

FIDE officials, including Dvorkovich, along with former world champions Viswanathan Anand, Zhu Chen, Alexandra Kosteniuk and a host of other renowned players and chess officials from France and around the world, also met in Paris for the central ceremony celebrating 100 years since the founding of FIDE.