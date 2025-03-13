Sydney: Former Australian spinner Stuart MacGill was found guilty of involvement in a cocaine deal on Thursday, but cleared of participating in large-scale drug supply.

A Sydney District Court jury acquitted the 54-year-old leg-spinner of facilitating a one-kg cocaine deal worth AUD 330,000 in April 2021.

However, he was convicted of the charge of taking part in drug supply.

MacGill, who played 44 Tests for Australia, "showed little emotion" as the verdict was read, according to a reports in Australian media.

Hearing of his sentence was adjourned for eight weeks.

The court heard that MacGill introduced his regular drug dealer to his brother-in-law, Marino Sotiropoulos, at a meeting under his restaurant on Sydney’s north shore.

While he denied knowledge of the transaction, prosecutors argued the deal could not have taken place without his involvement.