Former BCCI acting president Khanna congratulates Team India, Sooryavanshi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Former BCCI acting president CK Khanna on Friday lauded the Indian team and batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for winning a record-extending sixth U-19 World Cup title in Harare, Zimbabwe.

India beat England by 100 runs after Sooryavanshi made headlines with an 80-ball 175 that contained an unprecedented 15 sixes and as many fours.

Set an improbable target of 412, England were all out for 311 in the 41st over.

"Congratulations to India U19 boys for putting up a brilliant performances. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deserves special mention for that knock of lifetime. I believe we will have big stars in days to come," Khanna said.

The triumph adds to India's previous titles in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018 and 2022, underlining their dominance in the tournament's history.

The 14-year-old Sooryavanshi recorded the fastest 150 in Under-19 cricket, reaching the milestone in 71 deliveries, as India piled up a daunting 411 for nine after electing to bat.

Khanna served as the acting president of the BCCI from 2017 to 2019. He assumed the role following the Supreme Court-mandated dismissal of Anurag Thakur in January 2017 and held the position until Sourav Ganguly was elected in October 2019. PTI AH AH APA APA