Former Costa Rica coach Amelia Valverde set to join India as mentor for Women’s AFC Asian Cup

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Costa Rica's former World Cup coach Amelia Valverde is set to join the Indian women’s football team as mentor for the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup, according to sources in the All India Football Federation.

The AIFF is in the process of finalising a contract with the 39-year-old, who was Costa Rica’s head coach at the 2015 and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cups.

Valverde is expected to bring a goalkeeping coach and a strength and conditioning coach and link up with the Indian squad in Turkey, where the team will play three practice matches against European clubs from January 18-24.

The appointment, approved by the AIFF technical committee, has the backing of India head coach Crispin Chhetri who guided the side to the final round in July last year.

"We wanted to bring in someone experienced and Crispin will continue as head coach both will work together. The contract is expected to be signed within two days," an AIFF official said.

The top six teams at the Asian Cup will qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

A quarter-final finish would secure India a spot in the inter-continental play-offs.

Ranked 67th, India are the lowest-ranked side in their group, which also includes Japan, Chinese Taipei and Vietnam. PTI TAP UNG