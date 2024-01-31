Former cricketer arrested in cheque-bouncing case

Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI) City police on Wednesday executed a non-bailable arrest warrant against former cricketer Prashant Vaidya in a cheque bouncing case.

Vaidya, who played four One Day Internationals for India in the mid-1990s, was produced before a court which released him on a surety bond, a police official said.

He had allegedly purchased steel from a local trader and issued a cheque which bounced, following which the trader demanded that he make fresh payment, said inspector Vitthalsingh Rajput of Bajaj Nagar police station.

The cricketer allegedly refused to pay, so the trader moved the court which issued an NBW against him for skipping court hearings, the official said.

Vaidya currently heads the cricket development committee of the Vidarbha Cricket Association.