Former cricketer Rhodes lauds Kerala’s beauty; Minister extends invitation for next visit

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (PTI) Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, currently on a wellness and rejuvenation break in Kerala, expressed admiration for the scenic charm and hospitality of “God’s Own Country,” State Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said on Saturday.

In a free-wheeling online interaction, Riyas enquired about Rhodes’ stay in Kerala and encouraged him to explore more of the state on his next visit, an official statement said.

The minister added that he had been a follower of Rhodes during his playing career.

Expressing his gratitude, Rhodes said he was spending 10 days in Alappuzha for wellness and rejuvenation and was “impressed by the captivating beauty of the place.” Noting that he is an ardent fan of Rhodes, Riyas described watching a viral video of the cricketer playing with local youth at Arthunkal Beach in Alappuzha as a “delightful experience.” Rhodes, renowned for his exceptional fielding skills and temperament during his career, has won admiration for his engagement with young cricketers.

“The people of Kerala are very proud to host you, and we welcome you again to the state,” Riyas told Rhodes.

During his stay, Rhodes resided with his family on a houseboat in Marari near Alappuzha. On a visit to Fort Kochi, he enjoyed a heritage walk and noted the striking resemblance between Fort Kochi and Cape Town, the South African city shaped by Portuguese, Dutch, and British colonial influences.

Joint Director of Kerala Tourism, Subair Kutty PI, and Deputy Director Sreekumar G, who joined Rhodes in the online conversation, presented him with a memento at Fort Kochi.

Regarded as one of the greatest fielders in cricket history, Rhodes is a frequent visitor to India, the statement added.