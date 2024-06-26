Former cricketer Vijay Nayudu, C K Nayudu's grandson, dies

Indore, June 26 (PTI) Former cricketer and Madhya Pradesh Ranji team captain Vijay Nayudu (79) died in Mumbai on Wednesday after a prolonged illness, the MP Cricket Association (MPCA) said here.

He was the grandson of C K Nayudu, India's first Test captain.

Expressing grief over his death, MPCA secretary Sanjiv Rao in a release said that Vijay Nayudu captained the state Ranji Trophy team for three consecutive seasons from 1968-69 to 1970-71.

He played 47 first-class matches and three List A matches between 1960-61 and 1977-78, Rao added.

"Nayudu was a dependable batsman who could also bowl effectively," he said.

Nayudu had also been the chairman of the MPCA's cricket development committee and vice-president of the organisation, and under his guidance several schemes were launched to promote cricket in the state, Rao noted. PTI HWP MAS KRK