Former Delhi keeper Punit Bisht announces retirement from all forms of domestic cricket

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Former Delhi wicketkeeper Punit Bisht called time on his career after 17 years of competitive cricket in which he played 272 matches across three formats.

The 37-year-old, who was a part of Delhi's last Ranji Trophy winning team in the 2007-08 season, also played for Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya as a professional.

In 103 First-Class games, he scored 5231 runs at an average of over 38 which included 10 hundreds and an individual best of 343. He also had 299 catches and 19 stumping to his credit.

In 103 List A games, he had 2924 runs with 6 hundreds and 17 fifties and a healthy average of nearly 39.

"I thought this is the best time to call it quits from competitive cricket. I have played 100-plus games across both First-Class and List A format and nearly 275 (272) competitive games if you take Mushtaq Ali T20 into account. There is nothing more to achieve as a player and I believe this is the right time to bid adieu," Bisht told PTI on Wednesday.

"The most memorable moment will remain winning the Ranji Trophy. I would like to thank BCCI, DDCA, JKCA and Meghalaya CA for being a part of this journey," he added.

Asked about some of his better efforts, he remembered the 223 against Baroda on a two-paced Kotla track where he had pulled Irfan Pathan for a six into the stands towards Ambedkar Stadium.

"I scored a triple ton for Meghalaya but the double hundred against a quality Baroda side remains a special effort. The other memory is being present at the other end when Virat scored a gutsy 97 after losing his father. It was a special knock by Virat and it was a privilege watching it from the other end," Bisht recollected.

He has already completed his BCCI-NCA Level II coaching course and is now preparing for his Level III exam.

"I am passionate about coaching and open to any offers. I am currently preparing to clear my Level III exams and if any interesting offer comes along the way, I would be game (for it)," he added. PTI KHS KHS UNG