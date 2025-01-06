Former India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan retires from domestic limited-over cricket

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has announced his retirement from domestic limited-over tournaments after the conclusion of the group stage matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Dhawan, who played three ODIs and a T20I for India in 2016, took the decision after Himachal Pradesh failed to advance to the knockout stages of the tournament.

However, the 34-year-old will be available for selection for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy season, starting from January 23.

“It's with a heavy heart, even though I have no regrets, that I'd like to announce my retirement from Indian cricket (Limited over). It's a sport that has defined my life for the past 20 years,” Dhawan wrote in a social media post.

“This game has given me immeasurable joy and countless memories that will always stay very close to my heart,” he added.

Dhawan, who had led Himachal to their only Hazare title in 2021-22, had a middling run this year, making 196 runs in seven matches at an average of 39.20 with a solitary fifty.

A brisk medium pacer, Dhawan took eight wickets from seven matches this season.

“I want to take a moment to show my gratitude towards the opportunities that were given to me by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“From humble beginnings to representing my nation on the grandest stages, it has been a privilege beyond measure. Cricket has been my passion, and my reason for waking up every morning,” he wrote.

Overall, Dhawan played 134 List A matches and scored 2906 runs, besides taking 186 wickets.

From 135 T20s, Dhawan amassed 1740 runs and 118 wickets.

“I would like to thank all of my coaches, mentors, teammates, and support staff for the valuable contributions you have made to shaping me into the person I am today,” he concluded his post.

In the IPL, Dhawan played for Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians between 2013 and 2024 with limited success.