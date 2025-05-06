Former India fielding coach Sridhar to train Sri Lankan cricketers in a 10-day camp

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Former India fielding coach R Sridhar will conduct a comprehensive 10-day programme for Sri Lankan cricketers at various levels from Wednesday, the country’s cricket board announced.

Sridhar, a BCCI Level 3 coach, will be involved with the Lankan men’s and women’s national squads, emerging squads, premier club players, the U19 team, and the Women’s ‘A’ team.

“The specialised programme is to elevate the fielding standards of Sri Lankan cricketers. Sridhar brings in a wealth of experience, having served as India’s fielding coach across more than 300 international matches from 2014 to 2021,” the Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sridhar will conduct fielding drills, skill-specific training, and simulated match scenarios, to replicate game conditions.