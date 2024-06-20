Former India pacer David Johnson dies after falling from fourth-floor apartment; Police probe on

Bengaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) Former India pacer David Johnson has died after falling from the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment here and an investigation is being conducted to figure out if it is a case of suicide, a police official said on Thursday.

He was 52 and is survived by his wife and two children. As per currently available details, Johnson, who was running a cricket academy near his home, had not been keeping well in recent times.

"We were informed that he had fallen from the fourth floor of his apartment building. He was taken to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI.

A police official said the death is being investigated.

"It is believed that 52-year-old David Jude Johnson fell from his Apartment in Kanaka Sri Layout in Kothanur giving rise to the suspicion of suicide," a police official said.

In his prime, Johnson, who played two Tests and 39 First-Class matches, was the member of a formidable Karnataka bowling unit that also featured Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and Dodda Ganesh.

"It is a shocking news as we had played together from our tennis cricket days for a club called Jai Karnataka," Ganesh, also a former India pacer and Johnson's long-time friend, told PTI.

Ganesh fondly recalled their time together on the field.

"Later we played together for state and the country. That Karnataka bowling attack was the Indian bowling attack for a long time.

"In fact, six members from the state, including Rahul Dravid, was in India squad at the same time. I doubt any other state has managed that feat," said Ganesh.

Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble condoled his one-time teammate's death.

"Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon 'Benny'," Kumble wrote on X.

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, too extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

"Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered," Shah wrote on X. PTI UNG GMS PM PM PM