Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad set to contest in KSCA elections

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (PTI) Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad is set to contest in the upcoming Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) elections, which is tentatively to be held between October and November.

Prasad, a well-experienced coach, selector and administrator, had served as a vice-president from 2013 to 2016 when Anil Kumble was the KSCA president.

But since then Prasad stayed away from administration to focus on a coaching career along with dabbling in the media world as a pundit and commentator.

The 56-year-old, a former India bowling coach during the 2006-2007 season, was also in the coaching staff of Punjab Kings nee Kings XI Punjab.

Prasad will have veteran administrator Vinay Mruthyunjaya on his side. Mruthyunjaya is a former KSCA treasurer and a member of the BCCI Finance Committee.

It has been learned that Prasad and Mruthyunjaya will announce the full set of their panel in the coming days.

The term of incumbent KSCA regime headed by Raghuram Bhatt will end on September 30.

The present set of officials are standing on the firing line after 11 fans died during the stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 while gathering to take part in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations.

The KSCA secretary Shankar A and treasurer ES Jairam had to step down, taking moral responsibility for the incident, after the state cabinet green lighted criminal procedures against association officials along with top names of RCB and event management firm DNA.

The legal proceedings are in full swing after the cabinet-appointed one-man Justice D’Cunha Commission submitted its findings to the government and the state High Court.

Currently, the KSCA secretary and treasurer posts are vacant, and if everything goes as per plan Mruthyunjaya could return to the role.

It may be recalled that former India skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who captained Prasad, is also set to re-enter administration as he will in all likelihood file nomination for the president's post in the upcoming Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) elections.