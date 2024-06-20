Former Indian cricketer David Johnson found dead in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) Former Indian cricketer David Johnson was found dead outside his apartment on Thursday, police said.

"It is believed that 52-year-old David Jude Johnson fell from his Apartment in Kanaka Sri Layout in Kothanur giving rise to the suspicion of suicide," a police official said, adding, further investigations are on.

The cricketer was not keeping well for quite some time, police sources said.

Johnson, a former fast bowler, is survived by wife, a son and a daughter, they said.

The cricketer had played two tests for India in 1996.