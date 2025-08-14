Former Maharashtra cricketer Nicholas Saldanha passes away

Pune, Aug 14 (PTI) Former Maharashtra First-Class cricketer Nicholas Saldanha passed away here on Thursday.

He was 83.

Saldanha, a right-handed batter and a left-arm spinner, played 57 First-Class matches for Maharashtra scoring 2,066 runs at 30.83 with one century and took 138 wickets at an average of 22.48.

Maharashtra Cricket Association described Saldanha as “one of our finest” players.

“Nicholas was a dedicated and talented cricketer who made significant contributions to the sport in Maharashtra," MCA said in a statement.

"A right-handed batsman and right-arm medium-fast bowler, he was known for his impressive all-around performance and sportsmanship.” PTI DDV ATK