Former NRAI secy-general Baljit Sethi no more

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Baljit Singh Sethi, who served as secretary-general of the National Rifle Association of India for nearly 25 years -- from 1985 till 2009 --, died here on Wednesday.

He was 89 and is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

NRAI senior vice-president Kalikesh Singh Deo, in his condolence message, said Sethi's demise was a huge loss for the shooting fraternity.

"It is an irreparable loss to our shooting family. His contribution to the development and growth of the sport in the country is immeasurable. Till his last breath he had been advising and guiding juniors like us on how to continuously improve the running of the sport and provide better support to the shooting athletes," said Singh Deo.

NRAI secretary-general Sultan Singh said Sethi would be missed.

"The entire shooting fraternity is indebted to him for his contribution to the sport and he will be missed by all of us," said Singh.