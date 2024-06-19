Former PCI chief Deepa Malik expects 25-30 medals in Paris

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Former Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Deepa Malik expects 25 to 30 medals from the country's contingent in this year's Paralympic Games in Paris.

Malik has been a legend of Indian para sports, having won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, besides multiple Asian and world championship crowns.

Malik, who served as PCI president from 2020 till March this year, said India's performance at the Paralympic Games had improved over the years.

"In 2012 London, no women represented India and we only had one medal. In 2016 Rio, 19 athletes represented the country in five sports disciplines and we won four medals.

"In 2020 Tokyo, three women won medals and a 54-member contingent won 19 medals," she said.

"Till March, I was in the chair (as PCI president), so I can't shy away from my responsibility. I am tracking the progress of our para athletes and expect 25-30 medals in Paris," she added.

"A total of 12 sports, a squad of 80-plus, the graph is going up (for India). It is a good time for para athletes," she concluded. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM