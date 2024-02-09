Former top-30 player Vasek Pospisil gets wild card for Bengaluru Open

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Former top-30 Canadian tennis star Vasek Pospisil, whose career has been hit by a spate of injuries, was on Friday handed a wild card entry in the singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open Challenger event.

Pospisil had won the 2014 Wimbledon doubles title with American Jack Sock and also made the singles quarterfinal at the grass court major in 2015.

The 33-year-old old was ranked as high as 25 in singles in 2014 and fourth in the ATP doubles chart the following year. He also has a victory over the then World number one, Andy Murray in 2017. Indian conditions are not alien to Pospisil, who has competed in the country thrice at the Chennai Open, the ATP 250 event that was moved to Pune before going off the calender.

"I'm really excited to be in India again, and I’m very grateful to the event organisers for giving me the opportunity. I love the energy of this country and the people here so I’m hoping to have a great week," said Pospisil, who is making a comeback and is now ranked 816.

Pospisil has had to contend with a few injuries in his career that pegged him back. He had to battle a back injury in 2019 for which he had to undergo surgery, and then faced an elbow issue in 2022 but is determined to bounce back.

Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director said, "Vasek Pospisil has always been one of the finest players on the Tour. He is an inspiration and it's nice he has chosen to be in Bengaluru. His life story and achievements speak for themselves." "His presence adds strength to the field and makes the event more competitive. I am sure the Sporting fans of Bengaluru would enjoy watching Vasek and all the budding players of the city would look forward interacting with him and get motivated." PTI AT ATK ATK