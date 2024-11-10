Former top polo player HS Sodhi dies

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Leading former Indian polo player and Arjuna Awardee Harinder Singh Sodhi, who during his peak achieved a handicap of plus-five, has died due to age-related illnesses.

He was 86 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Popular in polo circles as 'Billy' Sodhi, he died here late on Saturday.

Sodhi played polo alongside the likes of Hanut Singh, Sawai Man Singh (Maharaja of Jaipur) and later with his son Bhawani Singh.

His younger brother, renowned polo player Ravinder Singh Sodhi, is also an Arjuna Award recipient.

Harinder was the manager of the Indian equestrian team during the 1980 Moscow Olympics. PTI AM AM APA APA