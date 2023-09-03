Former umpire Piloo Reporter dead

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Former Indian umpire Piloo Reporter, who was among the first neutral umpires to officiate in Test cricket, died here on Sunday.

He was 84.

Reporter officiated in 14 Tests and 22 one-day internationals in a career lasting 28 years, including in the 1992 World Cup organised in Australia and New Zealand.

Reporter also officiated in 13 first-class matches in which he was a match referee in two.

His first match as an umpire was the Delhi Test between India and England in December 1984 while his last appearance was in the Mumbai Test between these two teams in February 1993.

In ODIs, Reporter first stood as an umpire in the India-Australia clash in Delhi in September 1984 while his last ODI was at Rajkot, between India and Sri Lanka in February 1994.

He was famously called upon by former Pakistan captain Imran Khan to officiate in the series against the West Indies in 1986 along with VK Ramaswamy, thus making the pair as the first since 1912 to operate as neutral.

Reporter is survived by his wife and two daughters. PTI DDV AH AH