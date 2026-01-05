Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari dies

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) Former world billiards champion Manoj Kothari died on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest at a hospital in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, a family member told PTI.

He was 67, and survived by his wife and son Sourav Kothari.

Based in Kolkata, Kothari had a liver transplant 10 days ago at the Kauvery Hospital in Tirunelveli, more than 600km from Chennai.

"Surgery was successful and he was sitting and talking on the third day. But he had a lung infection a few days back and this morning at 7.30am he succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest," a family member said.

Kothari won the world billiards championship title back in 1990. His son Sourav is also a former world billiards champion, having won the title in 2025. Sourav was mentored by his father.