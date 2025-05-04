Formidables to represent India at World Bridge Championship after retaining All India team title

Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) Formidables will represent India at the upcoming Bridge World Championship in Denmark this August, after retaining their team title at the 8th All India Shree Cement Bridge Championship here on Sunday.

The champion team comprising Rajeshwar Tewari, Sumit Mukherjee, Kaustabh Nandi, Sagnik Roy, and Sayantan Kushari outclassed Mavericks 159-97 in the final.

All members of Formidables lived up to their top billing, earning a winner’s prize of Rs 1.2 lakh.

Mavericks, which included international players Heral Eide (Norway), Oren Toledano and Ami Zamir (Israel), along with Subodh Maskara, Aniruddha Bhattacharjee, and Keyzadd Anklesaria, finished runners-up and took home Rs 80,000.

In the semifinals, Formidables got the better of Team Monica Jajoo 102-70, while Mavericks defeated Rampage 79-65. Rampage later secured third place.

In the Match Point Pairs event, Pinaki Prasad Khan and Satyabrata Mukherjee emerged champions with 772.95 points.

Raju Tolani-Vinay Desai (737.68) and Biswajit Poddar-Sambhunath Ghosh (736.28) finished second and third respectively. PTI TAP ATK