Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds constantly looking for opportunities to bring race back to India

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds and his team is constantly exploring possibilities to bring the race back to India in the near future.

The India round was dropped from the calendar after the opening race in Hyderabad in 2023 following a change in government in Telangana.

In January 2024, Formula E announced the cancellation of the Hyderabad race alleging a contract breach from the new Telangana government.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of a Mahindra Racing event here, Dodds said India remains a massive market for the FIA sanctioned World Championship.

"It's a massive market for us. Just look at the population of India, the passion of the people here when it comes to automotive and sport so it's an incredibly important market to us and our ambition will be to race here in the future in India," said Dodds.

"We have three very large Indian partners that we work with (Mahindra, Tata owned Jaguar and Infosys). So India is an incredibly important part of our championship. We will continue to look to find the right opportunities to bring our incredible racing product back here to India." Is Formula E talking to different state governments in India for a potential street race like they had in Hyderabad? "So we have lots of conversations with cities all over the world so not me personally but I have a team that does that. Alberto Longo our chief championship officer he does that extensively so he will have a list as long as my arm of different cities that either we're approaching or who have approached us but not anything I can reveal today (on India)," said the CEO.

"We know the growth in the EV market in this country will be huge, it's an incredibly important market for electric vehicle penetration in the world so we're as committed to racing in India in the future as we always have been," Dodds added.