Formula E gets a 'pit boost' for Season 11

London: The FIA Formula E World Championship on Thursday introduced a "pit boost" for select races throughout season 11.

The mid-race feature will debut in the Jeddah E-Prix on February 14-15.

"Pit Boost will challenge teams to weigh the benefits of an energy boost against the risk of losing track position, introducing new high-stakes strategic elements and enhancing race unpredictability," said Formula E in a statement.

The feature in the all-electric racing series will provide a 10% energy increase (3.85kWh) to race cars through a 30-second, 600kW rapid-energy boost in the pitlane.

"This mandatory sporting feature -- deploying significantly more power than current consumer superchargers -- adds another strategic element during selected races, with the potential to dramatically alter race outcomes and tactics," the statement added.

Formula E previously used the Fanboost overtaking feature from 2014 to 2022.

"PIT BOOST will challenge teams and drivers alike to make high-stakes decisions under intense pressure.

The potential for dramatic overtakes, unexpected twists and human ingenuity will elevate the excitement for our fans and showcase Formula E and the FIA’s relentless commitment to innovation," said Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo.