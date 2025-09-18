Four Greco Roman wresters bow out early; Antim to lock horns with U23 world champion Malmgren

Zagreb, Sep 18 (PTI) India's Greco Roman wrestlers continued to struggle at the international stage as none of the four grapplers in action at the World Championships could win a bout here Thursday.

Let alone winning a round, the Indian wrestlers struggled to make even one scoring move on the day. Anil Mor's was the worst performance as his challenge lasted a mere 13 seconds in the 55kg weight class.

Up against world number one Eldaniz Azizli from Azerbaijan, the Indian was all at sea as Azizli got him into a head lock position and flipped him multiple times to end the bout in a jiffy.

In the 77kg, Aman lost by technical superiority to Japan's Nao Kusaka.

In the 82kg, Rahul lost 1-7 to Kazakshtan's Almir Tolebayev as he was the only Indian who lasted full six minutes on the mat.

In the heaviest weight category of 130kg, Sonu was also outplayed 0-8 by Croatia's Marko Koscevic.

Later in the day, Antim Panghal will fight for a bronze in the women's 53kg. She is up against Sweden's U23 world champion Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren.

Manisha Bhanwala went out of the bronze medal race after losing her repechage round 0-9 to Bulgaria's Bilyana Dudova.