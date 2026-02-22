Four Indian athletes receive reduced bans from NADA after early admission of offence

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Four Indian athletes have received reduced bans from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after early admission of their offence and acceptance of the sanction.

Himanshu Rathi, Basanti Kumari and Shashi Bhushan Singh were handed three-year bans -- a reduction of one year -- after they accepted their offence within 20 days of being charged, according to the NADA's latest update.

Meanwhile, Balvindra Singh was handed a five-year ban, starting from September 19, 2025.

Middle-distance runner Rathi was provisionally suspended after he tested positive for stimulant mephentermine in 2025. His three-year ban has started from November 20, 2025.

The 24-year-old Kumari, a distance runner who participated in the 2025 World University Games in half marathon, tested positive for 19-norandrosterone. Kumari's ban started from November 7, 2025.

The 30-year-old Bhushan won a 1500m silver medal in the 2023 National Games in Goa. His three-year ban period started from September 19, 2025.

Athletes may receive reduced bans under "case resolution agreement" provided in Article 10.8 and 8.3 of NADA Anti-Doping Rule 2021.

The maximum ban period for a first offence is four years but Article 10.8 of the NADA Rules provides for "results management agreements" under which athletes can get reduced punishment based on early admission and acceptance of sanction. PTI PDS PDS UNG