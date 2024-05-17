Four Indian boxers sign off with bronze medals at Elorda Cup

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 17 (PTI) In what turned out to be a disastrous day for Indian boxers, all four male pugilists lost their respective semifinals to sign off with bronze medals at the Elorda Cup here on Friday.

Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg) and Abhishek Yadav (67kg) suffered close 3-4 defeats against Kazakhstan’s Zhussupov Askhat and Mursal Nurbek respectively after their bouts were reviewed.

Meanwhile, Vishal (86kg) ended his campaign with a 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Oralbay Nurbek of Kazakhstan.

Gaurav Chauhan also lost by a similar 0-5 margin to another Kazakh boxer, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Kamshybek Kunkabayev, in the 92+kg semifinals.

Late on Thursday, Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+kg) ended their campaigns with bronze medals after losing in their respective semifinals. PTI APA KHS