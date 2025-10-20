Four Indian Greco Roman wrestlers lose opening round at U23 Worlds

Novi Sad (Serbia), Oct 20 (PTI) India's Greco Roman wrestlers could not win even a single bout on the opening day of the U23 World Championship as all four in action suffered defeats in the opening round, here on Monday.

Gaurav (63kg), Ankit (77kg), Rohit Bura (87kg) and Joginder Rathee (130kg) represented India's challenge and lost their respective bouts in an abject manner.

Gaurav was up against Kyrgyzstan's Kuttubek A Abdurazakov and lost his 1/8 round bout by technical superiority.

Ankit suffered similar fate against Serbia's Zalan Pek.

Rohit fell 0-9 in his Qualification round against Amercia's Payton J Jacobson while Joginder lost his Qualification bout by fall against Uzbekistan's Damirkhon Rakhmatov.

Their progress will now depend on the progress of their vanquishers.

On Tuesday, competition will be held in 55kg, 67kg, 72kg and 97kg categories. PTI AT AT KHS