Four Indians among six in lead at 3rd Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess

Pune, Apr 21 (PTI) Six players, including four Indians, jumped into the lead at the end of the second round of the third Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament here on Monday.

Indians Sandipan Chanda, Ayush Sharma, Ajay Parvathareddy and Nitish Belurkar and Dzhumaev Marat of Uzbekistan and Boris Savchenko of Russia lead the pack in the A category of the tournament with two points apiece.

In the B Category event for players below 2200 rating, A Balkishan, Advik Agarwal, Shlok Sharnarthi, Shourya Paul and Abhay Chetty were joint leaders with 4 points apiece Results: A Category: 2nd Round: Dzhumaev Marat(2pts,UZB) bt Grigoryan Karen H.(1pts,ARM); Manuel Petrosyan(1.5pts,ARM) drew with Evgeniy Podolchenko(1.5pts, BLR); Jai, Sankar Subramanian(1.5ts,TN) drew with Pantsulaia Levan(1.5pts,GEO); Utsab Chatterjee(1pts,WB) lost to Chanda Sandipan(2pts,WB ); Ayush, Sharma(2pts,MP) bt Priyanka Nutakki(1pts,AP); Savchenko Boris(2pts,RUS) bt Vedant Nagarkatte(1pts,MH); Ajay Parvathareddy(2pts,UP) bt Stany G.A.(1pts, Kar); Gomes Mary Ann(1.5pts,PSPB) drew with Sanikidze Tornike(1.5pts,GEO); Sarveshwaran V(1pts,TN) lost to Nitish Belurkar(2pts,GA); Akshay Borgaonkar(1.5pts,MH) drew with David Gochelashvili(1.5pts,RUS). PTI SSC SSC APA APA